Bestselling books for the week that ended Aug. 15

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Here are the bestselling books from Publishers Weekly for the week that ended Aug. 14. 3. “The Paper Palace” • Miranda Cowley Heller. 9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” • V.E. Schwab. 10. “We Were Never Here” • Andrea Bartz. HARDCOVER NONFICTION. 1. “American Marxism” • Mark R. Levin.

Books & Literature

How Book Stands Let Me Lose Myself in Books Again

If there’s any feeling in the world I’m trying to chase, it’s that feeling of devouring books. I think of being a surly teen, shipped off to my grandparents’ house for a couple of weeks in the middle of the summer. I’d pack stacks of paperbacks scavenged from garage sales and Friends of the Library shops. John Grisham, Michael Crichton, Maeve Binchy, and the other greatest hits of the ’90s were my traveling companions. Hiding out in the finished basement on a couch upholstered in a groovy ’70s plaid, I’d tear through book after book. I think of those days with such unalloyed joy. Oh, to get so wrapped up in someone’s fictional legal woes or terminal Catholicism (I could relate) that I could guzzle each book like so much root beer from the fountain at Pudgie’s, my grandmother’s preferred pizza establishment.
Posted by
Z107.3

Stephen King Plans To Write A Book About COVID-19

The pandemic seems like a perfect topic for the master of horror. It is no secret that Bangor's own Stephen King is a very outspoken person about pretty much everything. He has been very critical of not only former President Donald Trump, but also as a part-time resident in the Sunshine State of Florida, he has had some choice words for Governor Ron DeSantis, and his handling of the current explosion of Covid-19 cases there. "Not The Brightest Bulb In The Chandelier" was one quote.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Offers Praise And Fun Facts For Adrien Brody's Chapelwaite Adaptation

Stephen King has had a long relationship with Hollywood, and over the decades there have been some extreme highs and lows. The author has regularly praised the work of filmmakers bringing his books to life on the big or small screen, but he has also never been shy about sharing his disapproval. This in mind, his opinion always carries a lot of weight when a new adaptation is released – and it makes it all the more exciting that he has now given his seal of approval to the new series Chapelwaite.
Books & Literature

Interview With an Author: Caseen Gaines

Caseen Gaines is an author, director, educator, and popular culture historian. He holds a Master's Degree from Rutgers University in American Studies, where he focused on racial representations in popular culture. In addition to writing, he directs theater and teaches literature and writing, drama, journalism, and a course on race at a high school in New Jersey, where he lives. His latest book is Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way and he recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & Literature

Octavia Butler: Visionary Fiction (2021)

Octavia Butler's alternate realities and 'speculative fiction' reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She was a deep observer of the human condition, perplexed and inspired by our propensity towards self-destruction. Butler was also fascinated by the cyclical nature of history, and often looked to the past when writing about the future. Along with her warning is her message of hope - a hope conjured by centuries of survival and persistence. For every society that perishes in her books comes a story of rebuilding, of repair.
Books & Literature

Frankenstein

Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking classic—begun as a ghost story for friends—is a potent blend of science fiction and horror that has inspired countless movie and other adaptations. Nothing, however, equals the depth and beauty of Shelley’s original, which remains as relevant as ever. The young scientist Victor Frankenstein experiments with alchemy in order to fulfill his greatest ambition: to create life. In his arrogance, Dr. Victor Frankenstein dreams of discovering the very secret of life…and he succeeds, bringing a new creature into existence. But should man ever play God—and if he does, what does he owe his creation? Once he succeeds and his creature takes its first breath, he realizes he has made a monster and abandons it. The creature, shunned by the world and filled with rage, decides to follow its master.
Books & Literature

Virginia Woolf’s Art of Character-Reading

Mrs. Dalloway” for the first time when I was ten or eleven, too young to make much sense of it. It was summer. I was away from home, though I cannot recall where or why exactly—only that the mornings spread upon a countryside very green and bright, and that the days were hot, and longer than one felt they had any right to be. What I do remember, with a clarity that startles me, is a letter I received and opened with excitement, a letter I kept for many years. It was written on a sheet of paper torn from a composition notebook, with obvious care taken not to jag the edges. The writer was a friend from school, a boy to whom I had mailed my copy of “Mrs. Dalloway.” With the novel, I must have enclosed a letter of my own, offering some insistence that he not only read the book but read my copy of it, and see something of us reflected in the pages I had annotated—most likely, the scenes about being young and half in love. Once he had read it, he was indignant and excited. “You were wrong,” he wrote. “We’re not Mrs. Dalloway and Peter Walsh. We are Jake Barnes and Lady Ashley from ‘The Sun Also Rises’ by one Ernest Hemingway. Don’t jump to conclusions halfway through. Read the book to the end. . . . the very end.”
Books & Literature

Bestsellers

1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company) 2. “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaughey (Flatiron Books) 3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books) 4. “People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books) 5. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press) 6. “The Four...
Books & Literature

Bestsellers

1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company) 2. “The Other Hamlet Brother” by Luke Swanson (Black Rose Writing) 3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books) 4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books) 5. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of...
Books & Literature

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended July 31 compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: — 2. “The Last Thing He...

