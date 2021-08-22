Cancel
Comics

Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page In Daily LITG, 22nd August 2021

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

bleedingcool.com

TV Showsbleedingcool.com

It's Free Comic Book Day Today in The Daily LITG, 14th August 2021

And today is Free Comic Book Day – mostly. Britain only got a half order so some stores are splitting it into two, others are waiting until the end of the month.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics Signature Removal In The Daily LITG, 17th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

We All Scream For Starscream in The Daily LITG, 16th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't in Daily LITG, 19th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Eternals' New Trailer in The Daily LITG, 20th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Magic: The Gathering's Secrets In The Daily LITG, 24th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

The Journey of A Queer Superman in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Battle Night in The Daily LITG, 27th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Khora Of The Burning Heart in The Daily LITG, 26th August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
Artsbleedingcool.com

13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally

This year's Free Comic Book Day gave away around 55 comic book titles in comic book stores. But a few have also been made available digitally, on Kindle and ComiXology, for those who couldn't make it to the store. Here's a look at the eleven titles able to be read right now.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley

In October, Marvel will publish Immortal Hulk #50, the final issue of the Al Ewing and Joe Bennett run, critically acclaimed and a commercial hit, which continues as a spinoff with Gamma Flight. In November, Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley create a new Hulk #1, which takes the character into a brand new direction. But what direction? The Free Comic Book Day: Hulk/Avengers comic book, now available free digitally, featured an intelligent, tech-savvy, bomb-building Hulk as a preview of Hulk #1. Seemingly the mind of Bruce Banner back in charge or a melding of personalities. He refers to himself as the Hulk, but his history is that of Banner. This week's Marvel Previews added a few more pages which confirmed what we had suspected when we asked "Is that Bruce Banner in control, referring to his body as a space ship?" That seems to be the case, with Banner piloting the Hulk from inside.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Comic-book artist’s journey from Alabama to Batman and Bruce Willis

Batman is a loner, and as an ‘80s latchkey kid Cully Hamner related to that. “I would be alone for a few hours every day after school, and that’s partially why I read a lot of comics,” Hamner says. “That’s why characters like Batman are attractive to me. It’s obviously an action-oriented character, but he’s got a real interior sense about him that a lot of characters don’t.”
Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Nocterra, Radiant Black, Moon Knight, Kang, Star Wars

PrintWatch: We get news of second printings for Nocterra #6 and Radiant Black #7 from Image Comics, as well as Dark Blood #2 from Boom Studios, Marvel Comics ramping back up their second printings with Kang #1, Moon Knight #2, Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #3 and Star Wars High Republic #8.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Releases Death Of Doctor Strange Trailer

Earlier this year Marvel officially announced The Death of Doctor Strange as an all-new event that would take place in the pages of Marvel Comics and now a new trailer for the storyline teases what will bring the Sorcerer Surpeme to his end. The video begins with a vague tease, "You never know which day will be your last," harkening back to imagery of Stephen Strange prior to his days of magic, the video closes out with the caption "It will take the entire Marvel universe to solve the murder of Doctor Strange" and features an image of a coffin drapped in his cloak of levetation. Check out the trailer below!
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Bringing Live-Action Halloween Special to Disney+

Marvel Studios is reportedly seeking a Latino actor to cast as the lead in an upcoming live-action Halloween special for Disney+. While details are scarce at the moment, the rumor is that the stand-alone Marvel Halloween special would be based on a werewolf character from the pages of Marvel Comics — Werewolf by Night.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: A Pretty Good Sign Season 3 Is Wrapping Soon

You can feel it, can't you? That vibe that's been getting stronger and stronger over the past few days that filming on the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is getting very close to wrapping? Series stars Elliot Page and Justin Min have been hinting that it won't be much longer, with Min's recent Instagram Stories post insinuating that there are about two weeks left. Our next clue came earlier today from series costume designer Christopher Hargadon, who posted a graphic (we're assuming attached to a production wrap gift?) from the streaming service, UCP, and the show's producers thanking Hargadon and the costume department team for their work.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads

Okay, so we're taking a break from obsessing about when the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will wrap filming with a little fun, courtesy of David Castañeda (Diego / The Kraken / Number Two) and Justin H. Min (Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six). Castañeda shared a video via Instagram Stories of him coming out to meet Min to the tune of The Suicide Squad star John Cena's WWE entrance theme ("You can't see me!"). First, we're almost ashamed to admit how long it took for us to get the joke (no, we're not spoiling it). Second, Min's reaction has us feeling like he wasn't looking to be seen, either.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Elliot Page Offers Umbrella Academy Season 3 Update As Co-Star David Castañeda Lands New TV Show

Depending on how you look at it, it's either been just over twelve months or more than 50 years since The Umbrella Academy's core squad tried to reverse JFK's assassination in Season 2. Given all things COVID-related, the long wait for Season 3 was somewhat expected, but news about the upcoming season has been sporadic at best. Thankfully, star Elliot Page dropped a pretty major update that could indicate when we might see new episodes. And it looks like co-star David Castañeda has signed on for a new streaming TV show, so what does that mean?

