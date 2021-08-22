Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page In Daily LITG, 22nd August 2021

In October, Marvel will publish Immortal Hulk #50, the final issue of the Al Ewing and Joe Bennett run, critically acclaimed and a commercial hit, which continues as a spinoff with Gamma Flight. In November, Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley create a new Hulk #1, which takes the character into a brand new direction. But what direction? The Free Comic Book Day: Hulk/Avengers comic book, now available free digitally, featured an intelligent, tech-savvy, bomb-building Hulk as a preview of Hulk #1. Seemingly the mind of Bruce Banner back in charge or a melding of personalities. He refers to himself as the Hulk, but his history is that of Banner. This week's Marvel Previews added a few more pages which confirmed what we had suspected when we asked "Is that Bruce Banner in control, referring to his body as a space ship?" That seems to be the case, with Banner piloting the Hulk from inside.