Community Matters: Praise for council of governments, chamber of commerce

Over the last 24 hours, I enjoyed the privilege of attending two closely intertwined events at the John A. Antoline Memorial Park in Monaca. The first of these gatherings, organized and hosted on Wednesday evening by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce, was an event that has come to be known as a “Legislative Welcome.” During this reception, local stakeholders have the opportunity to mingle with, hear from and ask questions of elected officials representing Beaver County.