Switzerland

Bernie Rabik: Need for vengeance?

Beaver County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn individual confronted me with these facts: “I recently responded to a local government agency requesting applicants for a part-time position. My credentials submitted for consideration were excellent. I recently received notice from the governmental agency that several had applied. To my knowledge, only three applied: two males, one female. The best candidate was selected. Why not the female? Was age a factor in selecting the best candidate? I was told that, clearly, there are many moving parts, and that I know how this place operates. Should I be vengeful? ‘What’s done cannot be undone.’ Macbeth (1606, Act 5, Scene I.”

