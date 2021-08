Our little mission parish of the Orthodox Church of America in Hattiesburg, MS (holycrosshattiesburg.org) has an opportunity to purchase a defunct Baptist church in our area. We have been hanging around in the area for years, mostly meeting in storefronts, borrowed or rented space from local organizations, and the like. At the beginning of 2020, we had a priest assigned to our little parish (he takes care of multiple churches). We were experiencing growth, but COVID put a damper on things a bit - but we feel that God is blessing us with momentum again. The opportunity to buy this property will enable us to better reach our community. No more cramped spaces and renting! But of course, owning a property comes with many responsibilities, and costs both anticipated and hidden.