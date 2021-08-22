The Daily Chop: William Contreras recalled, winning streak at 8

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCatcher William Contreras was recalled from Gwinnett back to the Atlanta Braves as Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the paternity list. Brian Snitker plans to have him catch for Touki Toussaint today for the Orioles series finale. While playing for Gwinnett, Contreras was hitting .313/.368/.583, with eight home runs and a 150 wRC+ in 32 games.

MLBTalking Chop

William Contreras and the oddly-specific short-lived issue

There was a point, amidst the disappointingly-insouciant doldrums the 2021 Braves endured in May and June, that William Contreras was a positive glimmer adrift in a lagoon of blah. Thrust into the starting catcher role despite not making the Opening Day roster due to a bunch of backstop injuries, Contreras hit the ground running. He reached base twice in both of his first two starts of the year, and then went 2-for-4 with a homer in his third game. He had a 153 wRC+ through his first 10 games of the season, and it was still above-average at 117 after 20 contests. This performance wasn’t a tricky small-sample mirage, either, as he was actually underperforming his xwOBA through those stretches. All the way through June 9, Contreras had a 122 wRC+ and a matching set of wOBA/xwOBA at .360. His defense was rough, but a 122 wRC+ catcher with Contreras’ issues behind the plate is still someone above the 2 fWAR per 600 PAs threshold, and that production was a pretty big boon for a scuffling Braves team.
MLBYardbarker

William Contreras recalled to Atlanta as future looks bright behind the plate

During a 28-game span (May 8 – June 2) this season, 23-year-old catcher William Contreras shined for the Braves and showed everyone why, for several years now, he’s consistently been one of the top prospects in the organization. Contreras hit .264 for Atlanta in that stretch, adding six home runs, a pair of doubles, and even a triple while tallying 20 RBI — good for a solid 123 wRC+. For roughly a month, it looked as if the rookie catcher was on his way to putting together one of the better rookie performances for the Braves. And despite the team’s overall struggles, watching the young catcher perform was a must-see.
MLBTalking Chop

William Contreras catching, hitting seventh for Braves Sunday against Orioles

Coming off a 5-4 win Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to complete the sweep Sunday when they wrap up a long road trip and a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves are a perfect 8-0 on their current nine-game trip and have won 12 straight road games overall. They enter play Sunday 11 games above .500 and with a five game cushion in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies.
