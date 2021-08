With Rutgers football opening night rapidly approaching, the season for talking and prognostications is coming to a close. There is, however, room for a second story of mine that we can come back to this winter and review with a fine-tooth comb. This time, it’s about individual leaders for this Rutgers team. Who makes a splash on offense this year? Is a new player added to the lineage of Greg Schiano’s defensive stars? We’ll begin to find out soon enough, but there’s always room for a fun prediction or two.