KINGSPORT - Deloris “Toots” (Hall) Middleton, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on August 20th, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a hard-fought illness. Deloris was the youngest child born to the late B. E. Hall, Sr. and Evelyn Hall of Sawmill Hollow, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee, on October 11th, 1940. She attended school at Church Hill High School. She graduated from the former Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center for 25+ Years. She was a dutiful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt Carmel.