A College Station apartment resident saw who took a package outside his front door Wednesday during the midnight hour. Minutes later, one of multiple College Station police officers who responded to the Campus Crossings complex on Marion Pugh saw the suspect through a window in a neighboring apartment. According to the arrest report, 21 year old Scott Carrion admitted to taking the package. Carrion is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of mail theft.