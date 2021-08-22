Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gate City, VA

Nora L. Kern

Kingsport Times-News
 6 days ago

GATE CITY, VA - Nora L. Kern, age 88, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Nova Health and Rehab. Family will receive friends, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City from 10 am – 12 noon. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Duncan and Rev. Samuel Newland officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet. Pallbearers will be Robert Hill and Men from Speers Ferry Church. Interment will following in the Kern Family Cemetery.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gate City, VA
Obituaries
Weber City, VA
Obituaries
City
Weber City, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Gate City, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nova Health#Rehab#Colonial Funeral Home#True Faith Quartet#Speers Ferry Church#Colonial Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Middle EastFOXBusiness

Who is funding ISIS-K, terror group behind the Kabul airport attack?

An offshoot of the Islamic State accused of orchestrating the deadly suicide attack outside the Kabul airport this week emerged six years ago, despite U.S.-led military efforts to squelch the group – and it has rapidly transformed into a dangerous global terror threat. The group, known as Islamic State Khorasan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy