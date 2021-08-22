GATE CITY, VA - Nora L. Kern, age 88, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Nova Health and Rehab. Family will receive friends, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City from 10 am – 12 noon. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Duncan and Rev. Samuel Newland officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet. Pallbearers will be Robert Hill and Men from Speers Ferry Church. Interment will following in the Kern Family Cemetery.