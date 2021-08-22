Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Israel opens inquiry into deadly stampede at Jewish festival

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9TrU_0bZKkI7z00
Security officials and rescuers stand around the bodies of victims of the stampede during Lag Baomer celebrations at Mount Meron in northern Israel in April (Ishay Jerusalemite/Behadrei Haredim/AP)

An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings on Sunday, almost four months after 45 people were killed.

The incident at the Jewish festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel on April 29 was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country’s history.

Around 100,000 worshippers, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, attended the celebrations despite coronavirus regulations limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people, and in spite of longstanding warnings about the safety of the site.

Hundreds of people were caught in a bottleneck in a narrow passageway as they descended the mountain, and the slippery slope caused some to stumble and fall. The resulting human avalanche killed 45 people and injured at least 150 others.

In June, the Israeli government approved the formation of an independent state commission of inquiry to investigate safety shortcomings at the Lag Baomer celebrations at Mount Meron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9LY9_0bZKkI7z00
Security officials and rescuers carry the body of a victim of the stamped during a Jewish festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

A panel headed by former Supreme Court justice Miriam Naor began proceedings by hearing evidence from Northern District police chief Shimon Lavi, the officer who was in charge of managing the event.

Mr Lavi said the Mount Meron festivities are the Israeli police’s most significant annual event, requiring extensive resources, planning and preparation.

He said that, out of safety concerns, “there has been no limitation on attendance at Meron – that’s how it has been done for the last 30 years”. Any attempt to limit entry and put up barricades could result in “bottlenecks and much greater disasters”, he said.

The site in northern Israel is believed to be the burial place of celebrated second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

The tomb complex and adjoining structures are managed by the Religious Services Ministry’s department for holy places.

Experts had long warned that the Mount Meron complex was inadequately equipped to handle the enormous crowds that flock there during the springtime holiday, and that the existing infrastructure was a safety risk.

But April’s gathering went ahead nevertheless as powerful ultra-Orthodox politicians reportedly pressured then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials to lift attendance restrictions.

Mr Lavi said there had been “neglect for many years” and “a lack of understanding that the event grew over time and that the infrastructure was not adequate, rather a kind of band-aid”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Orthodox Jews#Pilgrimage#Mount Meron#Jewish#Israeli#Rabbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
ReligionForward

Israel’s chief rabbi wants exhumation of Jerusalem woman who allegedly pretended to be Jewish

(JTA) — The office of Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi wants to exhume from a Jerusalem cemetery the body of a woman said to be a Christian who pretended to be Jewish. A top representative of Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau outlined the plan in June to exhume or alternatively fence off the woman’s grave. Or L’Achim, an organization that tries to counter Christian proselytization in Israel, published the chief rabbi’s position laid out by the representative, Rabbi Raphael Altman, on its Facebook page this week.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden meets with Israeli prime minister after deadly Kabul bombing

President Biden sat down with the newly installed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Friday, roughly 24 hours after the deadly suicide bombing in Kabul. The president and the prime minister's meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed in the wake of the attack. In a brief media availability kicking off...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gantz Condemns Kabul Terror Attacks: ‘We Stand with our American Partners’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the terror attack at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, reiterating that Israel “stands with our American partners.”. “My thoughts and prayers are with the U.S. troops and the Afghan people in Kabul, following the attacks that recently took place. I extend...
Middle EastKEYT

Israeli probe into deadly holy site stampede opens hearings

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly accident at a holy site in April has held its first day of hearings, almost four months after the stampede at Mount Meron left 45 people dead. A panel headed by former Supreme Court justice Miriam Naor began proceedings Sunday with testimony from Northern District police chief Shimon Lavi, the officer who was in charge of managing the event. The April 29 incident at the Jewish festival in northern Israel was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country’s history. Around 100,000 worshippers, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, attended festivities despite coronavirus regulations limiting assemblies to 500 people.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Religious Offerings: Congregation B'nai Israel opens lounge, dedicates garden

Congregation B'nai Israel invites the community to an open house celebrating the grand opening of the Library Lounge and the dedication of the CBI Sacred Garden on Aug. 22. The Library Lounge is a renovated gathering space inside the synagogue, and the CBI Sacred Garden is a volunteer project nearly a year in the works just off the parking lot. The garden boasts an estimated 250 native plants, in line with the environmental stewardship goals of the Sacred Grounds program of the National Wildlife Federation.
AdvocacyArkansas Online

Lebanon to give families cash aid Stampede hearing underway in Israel

JERUSALEM -- An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly accident at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings Sunday, almost four months after the stampede at Mount Meron left 45 people dead. The April 29 incident at the Jewish festival in northern Israel was the...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Pine Tree IS Indigenous to Israel

MK Ayman Odeh repeats a popular lie when he writes in Haaretz:. The pine tree was the main symbol of the new [Jewish National Fund]; it grows quickly and doesn’t need much depth to strike roots. Like the British before it, the JNF chose the pine tree instead of expanding the natural Mediterranean woodland that grew in the Judean Hills. The pine looks nice, but it’s a foreign implant in the local environment and endangers it because it’s especially flammable in our dry, hot climate.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

The Family of a Palestinian Activist Is Seeking International Justice.

The Family of a Palestinian Activist Is Seeking International Justice. On Thursday, the family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, who died in Palestinian prison in June, intensified its search for international justice, appealing to British police and the United Nations. Banat, a vocal critic of the Palestinian Authority and its...
POTUSWashington Post

Israel’s prime minister is not seeking a reset. He just wants more cover for apartheid and colonization.

Noura Erakat is a human rights attorney and associate professor at Rutgers University. She is the author of “Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine.”. This week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the rounds in Washington, meeting with officials from the Biden administration (a meeting at the White House was postponed on Thursday because of the attacks at Kabul airport). Both sides hope to reset the U.S.-Israeli relationship after four years of former president Trump boldly advancing expansionist Israeli interests without the liberal veneer of past U.S. administrations. The synergy between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed the farcical nature of the peace process and reinforced a growing partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans regarding Israel.
The Jewish Press

‘Arab Zionism’ Buys Up Israel’s Historic Settlements, Erasing Jewish Presence in Galilee

Rafik Khuri is the owner of a real estate firm called RKA Group specializing in selling dozens of land units on agricultural land covering an area of 2,700 to 13,000 square feet near the historic settlements of Poria (established in 1912), Yavneel (1901), Ilaniya (purchased in 1899, settled in 1902), and other locations, each one filling up many pages out of the history books of Zionist resettlement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Gold Star father sends message to Biden: You are culpable, stop blaming others

Gold Star father Craig Gross offered condolences and support for the families of the service members who were killed in the Kabul bombings. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Gross - whose son U.S. Army Cpl. Frank Robert Gross was killed in Afghanistan - demanded justice and called on President Biden to take responsibility for the lives lost, saying, "you are culpable."

Comments / 0

Community Policy