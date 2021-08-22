Guest column: Letting go so children can write their own coming-of-age stories

PAPER is spending this week inside the minds of Tomorrow X Together (known as TXT). Check back tomorrow at 11 AM EST for our interview with Taehyun. For Tomorrow X Together's Choi Beomgyu, every song evokes a memory. ABBA's "Dancing Queen" brings to mind long drives at dawn with his dad, windows down and stereo blaring; Lee Janghee's "나 그대에게 모두 드리리 (I Will Give Everything To You)" reminds him of numb fingertips and hours of guitar practice; the Your Name soundtrack is what he used to listen to on his way to school; and Billy Joel's "Vienna" makes him think of his parents and how they told him not to rush too quickly into adulthood.