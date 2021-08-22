Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

EDITORIAL: Town officials should not discourage Route 9 development

Post-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf good reasons exist for the town of Moreau to block the construction of an indoor marijuana growing and processing operation along Route 9, we haven’t heard them yet. Cerrone Builders wants to put up a warehouse on a 43-acre parcel it owns across from its offices at 1589 Route 9, then lease the building to a cannabis company. The marijuana would be grown in the building and prepared for sale to dispensaries in the region.

poststar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Dispensaries#Alcohol#Editorials#Town#Cerrone Builders#1589 Route 9#The Town Planning Board#Post Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

When will recreational marijuana be sold in New York? Farmers, businesses await Cannabis Control Board appointments

Recreational marijuana is legal in New York, but when will dispensaries begin popping up? More importantly, when will the state’s communities begin seeing the economic benefit of pot sales? Those two questions have been frequently asked since the law was signed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo after passing state Assembly and Senate.
townofleland.com

Applications Needed for Housing Assistance Grant Opportunity

The Town of Leland is considering an application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization funds from the North Carolina Rural Economic Development Division (REDD). The funding would be used to provide rehabilitation or replacement housing assistance to lower-income homeowner households. The program is sponsored by the Town of Leland, with funds potentially provided by REDD.
Coastal Observer

Council agrees to plan to expand affordable housing

An ordinance that would allow developers of affordable housing to receive incentives from Georgetown County is due to come before County Council this fall. It is the first step in a series of measures the county wants to adopt to fill gaps in the housing market. “This is not just...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Warren County to hire firm to track short-term rentals

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will hire a firm to identify short-term rentals, so officials can get a better handle on the occupancy tax revenue the rooms are generating. The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday recommended the county contract with Granicus, based in St. Paul, Minn., which will develop an online platform to collect the data.
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Warren County reports 76th death from COVID-19

Warren County on Friday reported another death from COVID-19. The person was in their 70s, had a history of health issues and had not gotten the vaccine, according to a news release. Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county is saddened to have to report another...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Warren County meals program changing due to food supply issues, staffing issues

Warren County is considering changes to its senior meal delivery programs, including using frozen meals, because of supply chain and staffing issues. U.S. Foods, the primary vendor that delivers most of the county’s dry, canned and frozen goods, informed officials in early July it would not submit a new bid, according to Dee Park, director pf Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging.
Little Elm, TXstarlocalmedia.com

LEISD adopts budget

The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved its budget and tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The total tax rate will be $1.4303 per $100 valuation, a drop from the current rate of $1.4936. However, tax bills may be higher if the value of a resident’s home increased. According to the district the average market home value in 2021 is $346,439, up from $322,255 in 2020.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

City budget hearings underway

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette held its first budget hearing on Wednesday night. City staff and the Marquette City Commission gathered at the first of what could be multiple meetings to discuss the city’s preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget as the city faces a $4 million shortfall. The shortfall,...
Colorado Statethechronicle-news.com

Initiative to reduce Colorado property taxes qualifies for November ballot

(The Center Square) – Colorado voters will decide on a measure in November that would lower property taxes in the state. Initiative #27 proposes to lower the residential property tax assessment rate to 6.5% and the commercial property tax rate to 26.4%. The measure if passed would also allow local governments to retain up to $25 million per year in exchange for the decreased revenue.
Economynjbmagazine.com

Legislation Signed to Help Businesses, Landlords Fund Renewable Technologies

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (A-2374) which establishes the Garden State Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Program. The program will facilitate the funding of clean and renewable energy infrastructure at commercial properties throughout the state, furthering the administration’s commitment to battling climate change. “C-PACE programs have been proven to...
Washington County, MDwashco-md.net

PROJECT RESTORE – Grant Opportunities for New and Expanding Businesses

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 24, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is administering $25 million to provide financial support to Maryland’s new or expanding businesses to help incentivize commercial investment in vacant retail and commercial properties.​​. Project Restore will provide two grant opportunities for businesses that plan...
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Hudson Headwaters seeking to move forward with Glens Falls facility

GLENS FALLS — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is still seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot facility along Larose Street despite the city Planning Board issuing an unfavorable opinion on a zoning change request needed for the project to advance. The nonprofit health provider has altered its request and is now seeking...
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Temple to pay $300,000 more in landfill fees

Temple approved dumping more money into its landfill last week, as fees at its landfill grew along with the city. Growth — both residential and commercial — resulted in more waste than previously expected being sent to the Temple landfill in fiscal year 2021. The City Council unanimously approved adding $300,000 to its estimated costs for tipping fees this year.
Politicszionsville-in.gov

Town renames department to Community and Economic Development Department

Following approval by the Zionsville Town Council during the August 16 meeting, the Town of Zionsville has renamed the Planning and Economic Development Department to the Community and Economic Development Department. The department’s name change better reflects the role and value of the department has community-wide and the services rendered from the department to the community.
PoliticsLynchburg News and Advance

Editorial: VMT pilot should focus on trucks

The $1.2 trillion, nearly 2,700-page infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate on a 69-30 vote contains a provision for a national $10 million pilot program to impose a vehicle miles traveled fee (VMT) on drivers. The pilot program was inserted into the bill after U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s...
Texas StateWilson County News

La Vernia officials helping to bring The Texan to town

[Video below] The La Vernia City Council and the La Vernia Municipal Development District (MDD) took steps Aug. 16 to assist bringing a new business to the city. In a joint meeting of the council and the MDD, the council agreed to sell .66 acres of land at 14086 U.S. 87 — the site of a former city water well — to the MDD, which in turn agreed to turn over the property to The Texan Stores, LLC, which committed to a performance agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy