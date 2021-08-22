Cancel
Guest Column: Gov. Ron DeSantis is handcuffing educators and endangering lives

Florida Times-Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida is in a state of emergency. The most recent data show that Florida’s COVID infection rates have surpassed what they had been at the height of the pandemic last year. Our hospitals are at or above capacity and emergency room physicians are warning that the problem will grow significantly worse. And this time around, our citizens are suffering from an even more virulent strain of the virus. To be clear, a wealth of data shows that the Delta variant is far more contagious than the earlier variant and that it can be transmitted both by the vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike. In addition, it is also clear from scientific data that there are serious long-term effects from COVID infections for a significant number of people and especially for the children who contract the virus. Yet while real people are getting very sick, suffering from ongoing effects of the disease, and dying, our state government has callously chosen to pretend that this crisis is fabricated and exaggerated. They have mandated—and in some cases codified into law—regressive policies that allow the virus to flourish and that put our citizens in danger. Nowhere is this more true than in the realm of public education.

