CINCINNATI — This weekend belongs to Marty Brennaman. The legendary Reds broadcaster will be honored this weekend as the sole inductee of the 2021 Reds Hall of Fame Class. Brennaman, who retired at the end of the 2019 season after 46 years in the radio booth, will be the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame, bringing the Hall’s membership ranks to 90 including 81 players, five managers and three executives — and one incredible broadcaster.