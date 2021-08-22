Lloyds' move into rentals will be no dream home

It may well turn out to be painted a pale green. There could just possibly be a black horse lurking somewhere in the garden, and perhaps one of those stubby biros on a chain (not working) will be strategically placed in the hallway. We don’t quite know how a rental home from Lloyds Bank will be decorated. There is one thing we can take a guess at, however. It won’t be nearly as lucrative a line of business as the bank seems to think it will be.