Hemet's Western Science Center reopens after 18 months
Aug. 22—Eighteen months after closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Western Science Center reopened to the public Saturday, Aug. 21. During its closure, the Western Science Center underwent renovations, including installation of a new permanent exhibit, Prehistoric Pathways. The exhibit guides visitors through an 80-million-year-old forest inhabited by dinosaurs of the Menefee Formation in New Mexico.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
