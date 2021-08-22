Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The cultural appropriation test is understanding and intent

By Karris Golden
thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural appropriation is a perennially difficult subject. However, utilizing symbols of a particular group is not always cultural appropriation. When someone wears, does or says something that has clear cultural or ethnic origins, it can evoke strong responses. That individual could be accused of appropriation if she/he/they aren’t believed to understand the significance of what they’re wearing, displaying or saying. This lack of understanding can even be viewed as cultural ambivalence or insensitivity if the element is utilized in a tone deaf or caricatured way. The same is true of cultural elements utilized for the sake of appearances --- to be part of a popular movement.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Appropriation#African People#European#Indigenous American#Swahili#Ghanaian#Polynesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Societysportswar.com

If you really want to understand, consider the difference in cultures

The ACC is a strongly southern, country club environment. There is a lot of "wink wink nod nod" going on because people either can't or won't say what they really believe. If you are "in the club" it is assumed that you share the same beliefs and are working together for the common good of the group.
Mental HealthPosted by
Health

What Is Cultural Appropriation? Here's Why the Practice Is So Harmful—and How You Can Avoid Doing It

Cultural appropriation a term that you've probably been hearing more recently. As influencers wear accessories to music festivals, as your friends go to parties in costumes, and as celebrities post videos of themselves talking in accents, they might be called out for cultural appropriation. But what exactly is cultural appropriation? Here's what you need to know.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Examples given were hardly appropriate

Wall Street Journalist columnist Peggy Noonan recently commented on the left’s propensity to shoot itself in the foot. An example she would like occurred when I asked for contemporary examples of “systemic racism,” whatever that is. The first response cited the three-fifth compromise of more than two centuries ago. The...
Beauty & Fashionvandegriftvoice.com

Culture Shock

The younger generation’s separation from school and society through COVID-19 and quarantine has allowed them to express themselves in unique ways, and break away from the cultural norms post-COVID. I find that the ability to be comfortable with oneself prior to COVID, many found difficult. It’s extremely interesting to view...
Politicstheithacan.org

Life & Culture

A serious political movement should not dwell on election success or the vilification of political opponents. Many people do not realize that groups like these are spread out throughout the country, tackle various subjects and can even exist near liberal towns.
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Gayle Pemberton: Not hopeful white Americans will end racism

If the former lacrosse coach at Amherst College was hired to change a culture of racism on the team — as the coach says he was — I am bewildered once again, to say the least. I spent over 40 years as a college and university professor at several quality...
SocietyGaston Gazette

Success of some disproves systemic racism

From Facebook and Twitter to network sitcoms, the liberal media has gone race crazy to the point that freedoms of thought and speech end where opposition to Critical Race Theory begins. Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project are based on 2 false premises:. Premise A: America’s swift rise to...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
Educationquillette.com

Culture of Victimhood

In his 1950 book Unpopular Essays, Bertrand Russell divides the misfortunes that can befall humanity into two general categories—those inflicted by nature, and those inflicted by other humans. As he points out, for most of human existence a good chunk of our suffering was caused by nature—things like famines and disease and the elements. But as civilization evolved, as we got smarter and richer and more organized, harms caused by other people increased, while those due to natural causes decreased. There’s now less famine but more war. More generally, the growth of civilization shifted our concerns from struggles against the elements to trying to deal with other people. Our politics thus went from being focused on survival, to being obsessed with status. This distinction between survival and status has deep philosophical roots. It goes back at least to Rousseau. In his 1762 treatise Emile, or On Education, he makes a distinction between what he calls amour de soi and amour propre. Both terms translate into English as “self-love,” and each reflects a form of pride …
EconomyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Entrepreneur Diane Yoo uses her platforms to stop Asian hate

Diane Yoo, a second-generation daughter of Korean immigrants and the first woman general partner for Healthtech and MedTech venture platform, is working to change how America and the world view Asian women. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. At 35.5 percent, the latest Census notes that the Asian...
lasentinel.net

Confronting Covid, Recalls and General Republican Madness: No Reliable Remedy Except Resistance

In the midst of all the natural and unnatural disasters plaguing the world, raging fires, floods and hurricanes, the global pandemic of COVID-19 and oppression of various subtle and savage kinds everywhere, small-mindedness, mendacity and racist madness still hold sway in “home sweet home” America. With Marvin Gaye playing in the background, “it makes us want to holler, throw up both hands, the way they do our lives,” let alone what they be doing to others. So much for the fantasy narrative of striving to become “a more perfect union.” Actually, we would settle for earnest attempts and urgent actions for a just, equitable and good society, leaving aside the illusions for movies and make-believe Hollywood is most known for.
Presidential Electionnewjerseyhills.com

COMMENTARY: Hold the confetti, a lot to be done.

When democracy dies on Joe Biden’s watch, we will have “moderation” to thank. The consensus of late among editorialists and the talking heads of cable TV has been that the “centrism [that] got [Joe Biden] into the White House can keep him there.” According to the Washington Post’s Max Boot, “Biden is probably on the right path by trying to work with Republicans where he can, ducking the culture wars and keeping his language mild.”
PoliticsCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: The fearmongering strategy

Fearmongering is a strategy for convincing others to adopt the position of the fear monger. It is a form of bullying praying upon the uninformed, who are made to feel afraid of the consequences of not accepting the version of the fear monger's "truth." Ironically, the position of the fear monger is often rooted in ignorance and fear of change.
Visual ArtPosted by
WRAL News

Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

WARSAW, Poland — An exhibition at a Polish state museum opening Friday features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture” on the political left. Some critics, however, accuse organizers of giving a platform...
Religionverywellmind.com

What Are Moral Principles?

Moral principles are guidelines that people live by to make sure they are doing the right thing. These include things like honesty, fairness, and equality. Moral principles can be different for everyone because they depend on how a person was raised and what is important to them in life. History...

Comments / 0

Community Policy