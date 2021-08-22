The cultural appropriation test is understanding and intent
Cultural appropriation is a perennially difficult subject. However, utilizing symbols of a particular group is not always cultural appropriation. When someone wears, does or says something that has clear cultural or ethnic origins, it can evoke strong responses. That individual could be accused of appropriation if she/he/they aren’t believed to understand the significance of what they’re wearing, displaying or saying. This lack of understanding can even be viewed as cultural ambivalence or insensitivity if the element is utilized in a tone deaf or caricatured way. The same is true of cultural elements utilized for the sake of appearances --- to be part of a popular movement.www.thegazette.com
Comments / 0