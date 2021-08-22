Cass County Road and Bridge Construction Projects Update

(Atlantic) Two bridge construction projects in Cass County will be wrapping up in the next couple of weeks.

Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken says bridge projects on Boston Road and Olive Street should be wrapping up the week after Labor Day.

He says the Box Culvert project north of Lewis is scheduled for completion in October. A project is just getting started: the culvert replacement project in conjunction with Adair County and a grading project on Victoria Road near the Cass County Adair County line.