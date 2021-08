Last week, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot designed to perform tasks. But for someone who prides himself as being on the cutting edge of everything, Musk is curiously very late to the robotics party. After all, the concept of mechanized creations that simulated human life can be traced back to the mythologies of the ancient civilizations. Even Leonardo da Vinci designed a robot that looked like a knight in armor – but whether he actually built his creation is unknown.