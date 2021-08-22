Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Spagnola: The Best To Happen Saturday Night

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas - Here is the absolute best thing very few people saw here Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. And this is not to discount Cooper Rush, with his performance in the Cowboys' 20-14 loss to the Houston Texans in preseason Game 3, creating a backup quarterback controversy most assumed the job already was that of Garrett Gilbert's.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Cowboys#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLaudacy.com

Cowboys find a quarterback (and lose one): Fish Report

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - 105.3 The Fan's Mike Fisher discusses the latest with the battle for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job. Garrett Gilbert was so-so on Saturday vs the Texans, while Cooper Rush took a step forward. Listen to the latest from Fish in the video above.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s heartbreaking letter to brother moments after suicide

Dak Prescott has been through a lot trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest burden to bear remains off of it. Dak’s brother, Jace, had tragically passed away last year by his own hands. The Cowboys star woke up in his room on April 23, 2020 suddenly surrounded by friends and family who would eventually break the news. Amid all the football drama he had been going through at the time, nothing suddenly mattered.
NFLTMZ.com

Drew Pearson Disagrees With Cowboys' Handling Of Dak, He Needs To Play Preseason!

Drew Pearson is concerned for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ... saying he believes the quarterback not playing in the preseason this year could cost the team BIGTIME. The Hall of Fame wideout explained his stance to TMZ Sports ... saying he thinks Dak NEEDS preseason games after sitting out most of last season with an ankle injury.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

How to Watch: Cowboys Preseason Finale VS Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 0-3 on the preseason schedule, following their 20-14 Saturday loss to the Houston Texans last weekend. Luckily for Dallas, the preseason has nearly come to an end, with Sunday's noon matchup against No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars marking their final outing of the 2021 preseason slate.
NFLTMZ.com

Dak Prescott's Gnarly Ankle Surgery Scars Revealed In 'Hard Knocks' Opener

The battle scars Dak Prescott earned after having TWO major surgeries on his ankle last year were finally revealed on Tuesday night ... and the red and purple wounds are GNARLY. The quarterback showed off the marks during the opening episode of this year's 'Hard Knocks' ... pointing out that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy