Minting, distributing and selling NFTs must involve copyright law

Hi DH Kim, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind FinHaven?. Kim was born in Seoul and studied international affairs, law, and political philosophy in the United States. His degree was split into two halves because he returned home midway through his degree to serve in the military. After completing his last two years, he returned to Columbia University in New York to pursue his master’s degree, this time with an emphasis on international affairs. However, as the economy of several Asian nations, including South Korea’s, collapsed in 1997, he was obliged to return home to support his family, and he split his degree into two halves once more.