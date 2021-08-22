Big Week Ahead For The Backup QB Competition
ARLINGTON, Texas - With one week left in preseason, has the Cowboys' backup quarterback competition gotten a little more interesting?. For the past month, Garrett Gilbert has consistently taken the majority of first-team reps while starter Dak Prescott incrementally works his way back from a shoulder strain. Gilbert started his third straight preseason game Saturday night at AT&T Stadium, but it was Cooper Rush - third on the depth chart throughout training camp - who delivered his best preseason performance yet in a 20-14 loss to the Houston Texans.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
