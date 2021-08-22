Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

10 Fun & Easy DIY Flower Crafts For Kids (& Grownups)

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, the spring season is in the rearview mirror, and summer isn’t far behind. But these flower-inspired crafts will keep blooms fresh and the garden vibes flowering all year round. And while there’s no shortage of crafting inspiration on the internet, this list is worth scrolling through for several reasons. For one, the flower crafts here are easy — as in, your kid could do most of them without much supervision. Another reason is that quite a few of these crafts are edible and delicious. So while construction paper crafts are easily accessible, spending some time in the kitchen can create a craft that’ll go an even longer way in making your kids and family members very happy. Some of these ideas sprung from childhood memories; some have variations to mix things up; others are the product of websites so genius, we just had to share their inspiring work here.

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Flower Petals#Grownups#Diy#Flowering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
makeuseof.com

Top 10 DIY Light Ideas to Transform Your Bedroom

Lighting is the glue that holds your décor together. It accentuates your room's attractive features, turning it into a warm, cozy oasis you'll love coming to every evening. The best part? You don't even have to break the bank because there are some pretty phenomenal DIY ideas to light up your bedroom. Here’s our top 10:
Apartment Therapy

This Kitchen Detail Brings a Big Home Decor Trend to a Tiny, Unexpected Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the fun decorating trends happening in the home decor world right now, colorful wall murals might be one of my favorites. With so many different ways to get creative with paint, seeing people create unique, colorful, and personal murals feels like a breath of fresh air. To that end, freelance graphic designer and all around artistic person Laura Horstmann painted a mini mural in her home, and I honestly cannot get over it — mainly because of where she put it: her kitchen backsplash.
goodmorningamerica.com

13 Etsy Halloween home decor items that are frightfully delightful

Halloween is coming our way and if you are looking for some frightfully fun home decor, Etsy is your go-to. Etsy is home to thousands of unique handcrafted items to give your home an eerie haunted house feel that will also get you many compliments. Halloween decorating should be fun but also shouldn't break the bank. All 13 (of course) finds that we stirred up are all under $50.
DFW Community News

Fall Home Decor Finds with Walmart

My favorite season is just around the corner! I cannot wait! I have started adding fall touches to my home and burning my pumpkin candles. Yall know I am a neutral loving girl, however this fall I am adding a little more rustic touches to my decor. Warmer colors, thicker textures, etc. I think Yellowstone has been rubbing off on me and I am ready to move into Dutton Ranch! Anyone else? Check out some of the beautiful, budget friendly fall decor finds I am loving!
Apartment Therapy

This Transforming Dish Rack Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens (and Dorms, too!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you live in a small space and haven’t explored collapsible organization solutions for your home, what are you waiting for? Collapsible products have been a game changer for how I navigate my home, from foldable food storage to laundry care. What makes it so unique and convenient is that it expands exactly how you need it to, and when you’re done, it collapses so compactly that it can be stored in a small area without creating more clutter.
BHG

Eclectic Decor and Bold Color Put Creativity on Display in This Family Home

Eclectic Decor and Bold Color Put Creativity on Display in This Family Home. Thanks to its narrow streets lined with the kind of classic architecture that gives coastal New England much of its character, and the fact that the water is never more than a short stroll away, Rowayton, Connecticut, is a village long on charm. Dre Towey's eclectic Victorian house, where she raised her three now-grown children, fits right in.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Super Easy Kid Decorated Pencil Pouch Craft

This super easy pencil case craft is great for kids of all ages and works perfectly as a back to school craft idea. Let kids personalize their school pencil pouch in their own creative way and then use their artistic expression every day at school to carry pencils and other school supply essentials!
DFW Community News

17 Easy Halloween Crafts for Kids Perfect for Toddlers & Preschoolers

Sometimes you just need easy Halloween crafts for kids. Whether you want to limit the supplies and set up or have one or more toddlers or preschoolers involved, easy Halloween crafts are the way to go!. Here are fifteen fun and simple Halloween crafts for kids. There’s something for all...
Domaine

20 Chic DIY Projects to Upgrade Every Corner of Your Home

Have a free weekend? A quick DIY project is an easy way to instantly upgrade your home without investing too much money or time. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or any room in between, with a little bit of paint, a few tools, and a little elbow grease, you can easily transform your space from blah to insta-worthy.
Popular Mechanics

How to Grout Tile: An Easy DIY Guide

If you’ve always wanted to tackle a DIY grout project but weren’t sure where to start, this guide is for you. A few things to consider before rolling your sleeves up and getting started include what type of project you’re undertaking: setting down new tile from scratch or regrouting old tile that desperately needs some TLC. If you’ve got some crumbling or mildew stained grout you need to redo, it’s better to get started sooner rather than later so you don’t allow any more time for additional damage to occur.
ABC 4

Tips for decorating your tiered trays

Ever struggle with decorating your multi-tiered trays? Denise Madron, owner of The Vintage Pelican, is showing how cute those trays can be! Madron focused on back-to-school decorating and how we can incorporate our kids into our crafting. More ideas from Madron can be found on The Vintage Pelican’s IG, FB,...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Colorful & Fun Magnetic Locker Clip Craft

This locker clip craft is easy and fun and great for kids of all ages…even the older ones. With just a few supplies and a unique creative vision, kids can make a locker clip that will help organize their school lockers. Or use this colorful clip on the fridge at home.
architectureartdesigns.com

15 Wonderful DIY Garden Lighting Ideas You Will Love

I don’t know a single person who doesn’t enjoy spending a wonderful summer night outside with a bunch of friends, or alone for that matter. Feeling that smooth summer breeze as you crack open a cold one is special when you’re feeling comfy in your own garden or backyard. But to make things even better, you need some proper lighting that will complete the magic look of your garden. Of course, we’re not suggesting you go and buy them, but instead, make them on your own.
sltablet.com

Clermont Garden Club Is Hosting Its First “Fun With Flowers” (August 28)

The Clermont Garden Club is hosting its first “FUN WITH FLOWERS ” – Succulent covered Birdhouse, at the Garden Club, 849 West Avenue, Clermont on Saturday, August 28th, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Come and create a succulent covered birdhouse!, This birdhouse is 8 inches tall. You will...
diyinspired.com

Easy DIY Paper Embellishments

Video for 4 Easy DIY Paper Embellishments for Gift Wrapping. Here are four easy DIY paper embellishments that can be used for gift wrapping, crafts, party decorations, card making, and more. Each craft takes about 20 minutes a piece and can be altered by using different colors and patterns of decorative paper. Materials list contains Amazon Affiliate links for recommended products.
Herald and Tribune

Artist crafts new life with colors

After handing Main Street Café and Catering over to her kids, business-owner- turned-artist, Beverly Thomas Jenkins was literally standing in front of a blank canvas. Jenkins, who has an art exhibit that will be on display at the McKinney Center through the month of August, understands the behind-the-scenes of the craft.
theeverygirl.com

5 Beautifully Decorated Movie Interiors You Can Recreate in Your Home

Movie interiors can serve as the perfect, blissful escape every so often—like finding yourself in a hotel or Airbnb with the luxury of trying on another life. Preferably, one that takes place in a charming Spanish bungalow or a historic brownstone on Riverside Drive. Unlike traditional home tours, movie interiors give us a glimpse into how it would truly feel to live in a different place. Oftentimes, one far from our current reality—at least for now. Ahead, I’ve rounded up five drool-worthy movie interiors with a few ideas on how to recreate them in your own space.
Gardeningnorthernvirginiamag.com

A NoVA Florist Explains How to Make the Perfect DIY Floral Arrangement

Metro Flower Market’s Margaret Fleegal has some insider tips and tricks that could make your at-home displays swoon-worthy. Flowers and happiness go hand-in-hand. Behavioral research studies confirm that flowers have the ability to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve mood, increase productivity, and enhance personal relationships. Maybe that’s why many floral companies, such as Metro Flower Market in Chantilly, actually saw an uptick in interest during the COVID pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy