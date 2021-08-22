Motley Fool: Micron Technology’s memory products are in high demand
Micron Technology is one of the leading manufacturers of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) products used in consumer PCs and mobile devices, and its products are increasingly being used in cloud server, industrial and other enterprise markets. DRAM makes up nearly three-quarters of Micron’s total revenue. Micron is also a leading supplier of the NAND flash storage devices used in solid-state drives, which make up 24% of its business.www.dallasnews.com
