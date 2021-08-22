Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Motley Fool: Micron Technology’s memory products are in high demand

By The Motley Fool
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicron Technology is one of the leading manufacturers of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) products used in consumer PCs and mobile devices, and its products are increasingly being used in cloud server, industrial and other enterprise markets. DRAM makes up nearly three-quarters of Micron’s total revenue. Micron is also a leading supplier of the NAND flash storage devices used in solid-state drives, which make up 24% of its business.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volatile Memory#Semiconductor Memory#Mutual Funds#Micron Technology#Investor Relations#The Fool S School For
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Semiconductor Stocks That are a Better Buy Than Advanced Micro Devices

Shares of established semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) appear significantly overvalued at their current price level considering the company's bleak growth prospects. So, for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for chips, we think it could be wise to instead invest in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). These three companies possess sound financials and are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. So, let’s examine these names.As one of the popular players in the semiconductor space, the shares of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) have gained 36.9% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $107.27, after hitting their $122.49, 52-week high. The company recently launched its AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which is designed to deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity, and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.
Businesschannele2e.com

Western Digital-Kioxia Merger Talks May Counter Samsung

Western Digital and Kioxia are in advanced merger talks to potentially combine businesses and counter Samsung Electronics in the NAND flash memory market, Reuters reports. The potential Western Digital-Kioxia merger could involve a $20 billion stock deal, the report says. The potential deal focuses on the NAND flash memory market...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Home Depot and Lowe's Q2 Earnings: A Motley Fool Senior Analyst Takes a Deep Dive

When long-term investors research a business, that research should (among other things) teach them as much as it can about the competitive landscape and industry in which the business operates. In other words, rigorous research on one company means also studying the competitors and the drivers of value for the industry as a whole. That’s why I've been grouping my earnings reports together this quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

There's no question that the pandemic drove up the demand for electronic devices as more people stayed at home. But, what no one expected was that it would result in a worldwide semiconductor shortage. As we've recently learned, that shortage is expected to continue, which benefits the stock prices of chip stocks such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO), and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
Businessetftrends.com

ESG Case Study – Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an American semiconductor company that produces a variety of memory and storage products. Micron is the fifth largest semiconductor company in the world by revenue ($21.4 billion in 2020) and operates in 17 countries. The processors and microchips that Micron produces are used in computers, consumer electronics, automobiles, and telecommunications. Micron’s operations consist of both the research and design (R&D) and the manufacturing of semiconductors, which is notable as some companies in the industry have chosen to specialize in either R&D or manufacturing, due to the extremely high cost of each process. Micron builds its memory chips at fabrication plants, or “fabs” in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

NVIDIA Stock – Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price has been running red hot lately. The stock exploded nearly 50% since the company announced a four-for-one stock split on May 21st, 2021. The rally has propelled NVIDIA’s share price to an all-time high value that continues to climb. Now a series of significant upgrades...
StocksBenzinga

Micron Technology Sees Bounce Off Support, Heads Toward Resistance

Micron Technology was up 2.86% at $74.04 at last check. The stock is heading higher toward resistance after making a bounce off support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

Shares of technology outfit Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) ended Wednesday's trading action higher to the tune of 7.8%, distantly followed by rival computer memory makers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (up nearly 3%) and Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) (up less than 1%). The biggest of these three jumps was sparked by rumors that Japan's Kioxia is mulling a merger with Western Digital.
BusinessCNBC

Western Digital shares soar following $20 billion merger report

Data storage and information technology company Western Digital is reportedly in talks to merge with Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings. The reported $20 billion-plus deal comes just months after the newspaper reported that both Western Digital and Micron Technology were looking into potential deals with Kioxia. Shares of Western Digital...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Time-sensitive Networking Market Report Finds Optimistic Signs for Key Players - Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US)

The Time-sensitive Networking Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The research wizards at Decisive Markets Insights have broadcasted a report on the Time-sensitive Networking Market that involves all the key techniques of market growth over the forecasted duration of 2020-2027. The market is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to the appropriate techniques implemented by the market experts in enhancing its growth. We assure to provide some effective technologies that will comprehensively guide you in enriching your business in this extremely competitive market across the globe. The several marketing aspects that are greatly influencing the market growth are vendor landscapes, gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, CAGR value, Market Segmentations, Porter's 5 force model, etc. Some of the other most widely known aspects include detailed graphical representations, niche requirements, Asset Management, and an in-depth Value Chain Analysis. Moreover, a 360-degree view has been deciphered in this report regarding the key products of the market leaders as well as the various steps in estimating their frailty and robustness before launching them in the market. Diverse external aspects are also responsible for influencing the market growth immensely such as the political, social, technological, and economic factors thus laying out a detailed idea on PESTEL analysis.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Chinese Tech Stocks to Buy

It’s another week of all-time-highs on Wall Street. And it goes without saying it’s too late to buy without reaching. Or is it? Investors don’t need to look very far to see things quite differently. Moreover, if you’re willing to shop in the bargain bin, three large-cap Chinese tech stocks are offering a chance at big-time value off and on the price chart.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

Twilio is a top name in cloud-based communications and still going strong. MongoDB is a leader in database creation and management software, a business need that isn't slowing down anytime soon. Micron's memory chips are finding need in all sorts of new devices and are a key ingredient in high-tech...
Posted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
EconomyStreet.Com

Maxim Stock Rises After China Clears Analog Devices' Acquisition of Chipmaker

Chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) - Get Report traded higher after China approved its acquisition by Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report. Shares of the San Jose company rose 4.07% to $105.69. Shares of Analog Devices rose 0.82% to $167.95 on Monday. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has given...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Dell Technologies Price Over Earnings

In the current session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is trading at $98.74, after a 0.24% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 2.75%, and in the past year, by 62.83%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

5 Hot Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

While Chinese tech stocks face regulatory woes, domestic names in the tech industry continue to shine. For the most part, this section of the stock market today remains active. Understandably, with the world’s increasing reliance on tech, this would make sense. If you think about it, tech is present in most facets of our lives. This includes our handheld electronics, cars, homes, and even critical infrastructure across nations to name a few. Given the vast applications of tech today, investors have plenty of tech stocks to choose from.
Businesspulse2.com

Apple Shares: $180 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $180 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $180 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Chatterjee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy