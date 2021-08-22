Cancel
San Marcos, TX

Adelle S. Caverly

San Marcos Daily Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaverly, Adelle S., age 97 of San Marcos, TX, passed way peacefully at home on August 11th, 2021. She lived a very interesting and adventuristic life following her husband, Warren and children, as he worked across the U.S. Adelle raised dogs, assisting people along the way, strong in her faith. She brought sunshine to everyone, loving life, partying at Riley's, Texas' oldest bar, with her signature margarita on Fridays — holding court on her designated chair! Shopping with her daughter was a favorite pastime throughout all of her years. Adelle was very proud of her son, who served 2 military services over 30 years. She was feisty and had a sparkling personality with attitude and wisdom. Unconventional but classy.

