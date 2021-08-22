St. Paul Saints vs. Iowa Cubs

The Bucks and Cougars, along with the visiting Joseph Eagles, competed against each other Friday, Aug. 27.ST. PAUL, Ore. — Last Friday was a good day for the Bucks, who collected a pair of wins, ousting Joseph 3-1 and sweeping Gervais 3-0, in the first high school volleyball played during the fall since 2019. St. Paul's first match of the day, on Aug. 27, was against Joseph, who had competed against Country Christian the day before. The home team dropped the first set 25-20 but rallied to capture the next three sets 25-21, 25-11, and 25-22. The Bucks' communication...