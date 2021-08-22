AC Milan to Explore Hakim Ziyech Deal in 'Final Days' of Transfer Window

AC Milan are still looking to sign Chelsea and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, and will 'probe' in the final days of the transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The 27-year-old was in impressive form for the Blues in pre-season and looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sempre Milan, Ziyech is still top of Milan's list and the Italians will try later on, towards the end of the window.

The report continues to state that the Milan club believe that Chelsea will be more willing to let Ziyech leave in the final days of the window.

However, a deal remains 'very complicated' due to the fact that AC Milan want the Moroccan on loan with an option to buy. Chelsea would be reluctant to accept this kind of deal.

It looks like Ziyech will stay at Chelsea this summer after an impressive pre-season under Thomas Tuchel. The manager praised the Moroccan, predicting an 'important season' for the midfielder.

What did Tuchel say about Ziyech?

"Any partnership can be very promising when Hakim plays on a high level., his high level.

"I think he was very promising in preseason." he said. "He had some very good matches last season, also some difficulties and hard decisions from me to take. His preseason was promising and pretty impressive from him. The attitude he arrived here was absolutely the right attitude to grow and show personality, this is what he did. It was fantastic from day one. He was decisive in every single friendly game we played. He was decisive against Villarreal in the first competitive game. He got injured unfortunately, we need to take care of it."

