Andrea Michele Barkstrom

Andrea Michele (York) Barkstrom, Spokane, formerly of Milton-Freewater, passed away November 22, 2020, at her home at the age of 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, with inurnment in the Milton-Freewater Cemetery to follow. As of August 13, masks are again required in Oregon for indoor gatherings. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90260-3721, or pancan.org, or through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave a condolence online visit: