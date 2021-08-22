Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Donna Delores Duncan

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Donna passed away at her home on August 6, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born in Walla Walla, to George and May Pope. Donna received her education at Edison Elementary and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1950. Donna met the love of her life in 1949. They were married when she was a senior on Nov. 22, 1950. Bill and Donna celebrated 70 plus years of marriage.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edison Elementary#Union Oil Co#Rodeo#Rogers#Little League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituarieswcluradio.com

Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
Amarillo, TXthepampanews.com

Donna Lee Andrews

Donna Lee Andrews, 65, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Amarillo. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery, under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors. Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Advo Companies conference room with Brad Thompson, officiating.
Whitehall, WIwwisradio.com

Delores M. Ausderau

Delores M. Ausderau, age 95, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the. Colonel Larson Park Shelter in Whitehall. Masks and social distancing will...
Healthkalb.com

Donna Barron

The monoclonal antibody treatment is being offered for Covid-19 patients at the Christus Community Clinics. Is it right for you? Billy Look explains. Kristi Butler reminds us the Cenla National Hunting and Fishing Day scheduled for September has been cancelled. Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 23 hours...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Eileen "Skye" Bolz: 1924-2021

Skye (Eileen Bolz) lived an unconventional and adventurous life of 97 years and passed away June 3, 2021. Before moving to Humboldt County, Skye lived at Nepenthe in Big Sur and owned a leather shop in Marin, designing and making sandals, purses and belts. She taught art and was herself an artist who was enthralled with the creative process. Wherever Skye lived, she was always lavish in her support of the arts and artists, purchasing paintings, sculpture, textiles, ceramics and also handcrafted garments and jewelry that she wore with flair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy