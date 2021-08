Melinda Gail Magnaghi, daughter of Neal and Joyce Larson, was born on November 6, 1966. On August 18, 2021, she passed away at the age of 54. She is survived by her husband, Scott and her three children, Melissa (Clayton), Reid (Lauren), and Emma. She is also survived by her mom, Joyce; twin sister, Melissa; and her sisters, Kelly and Barbra.