Mead research center to host corn, soybean production clinics this week

By Sarah Sivits
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Extension will host corn and soybean production clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center Mead. The corn production clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, the soybean clinic on Thursday. Clinics will include corn and soybean plots at various growth stages so participants can see...

theindependent.com

