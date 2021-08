This Sunday, 3,000 gravel racers - from total novices to expert pros from the WorldTour - will descend on Steamboat, Colorado for the 2021 SBT GRVL race. It's far more than just a race, and organizer and founder Amy Charity has made huge strides to ensure that the event is sewn into the very fabric of the Steamboat community. Not only that, but Charity has set up various initiatives designed to bolster inclusivity, cultural diversity, and gender parity.