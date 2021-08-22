Cancel
Horoscopes Aug. 22, 2021: James Corden, put drama aside

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: James Corden, 43; Kristen Wiig, 48; Giada De Laurentiis, 51; Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, 54. Happy Birthday: Emotions will play an important role in the decisions you make as the year unfolds. Recognize when you are overreacting, and pull back and listen to a trusted friend or relative if you find it difficult to make a personal decision that can influence your life. Put drama aside. Concentrate on physical fitness, love and keeping the peace. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 32, 38, 44.

