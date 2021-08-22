Prince Edward and Sophie Once Hid From Their Daughter Lady Louise that Her Grandma Is the Queen

Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward, the Duke of Wessex, and the Queen’s youngest grandchild once had no idea she was in line for the British throne when she was a little girl.

Children born into the royal family are taught from their first cry to act, think and talk like royalty, but Prince Edward and his wife Sophie kept a huge secret from their daughter, Lady Louise, about her true identity.

As a little girl, Louise had no idea her grandmother, Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth, was the Queen. Her mother, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, once revealed that the Queen’s favorite grandchild had no clue how powerful her granny was.

These days, Louise, Prince Edward’s eldest child, is a grown-up lady who has become a strong support system for her iconic granny since the death of Prince Philip.

However, as a little girl, the Queen was just like every ordinary citizen to the young Louise. The funny revelation was made during a chat with Sky News' Rhiannon Mills, where Edwards spoke about his mom ahead of her 90th birthday a few years ago.

Sophie then chipped in the humorous memory, adding that Louise’s schoolmates broke the news to her that her grandmother and the Queen of England were the same people.

Now 17, Lady Louise and her granny are thought to share a special bond. The Queen was revealed to have granted the school girl private access to one of the family’s most revered items, Queen Victoria’s sketches.

Louise has a soft spot for art which made her royal granny thought it nice to dig up drawings of the former British ruler, Queen Victoria, the second longest-serving British ruler.

Although Louise is far in the lineup to the throne, it is expected that she would be given more duties when she turns 18. Having grown up close to her granny, Louise undoubtedly has ideas of what is expected of her.

By the time the 17-year-old was born, the Queen had long been a grandmother and had become gentler with her little ones. Prince Edward’s kids were the grandchildren the Queen spent the most time with.

Growing up was pretty normal for Louise and her brother James. Their parent ensured to keep them away from the spotlight, allowing them to enjoy a simple childhood.

One recent public appearance she had was a decade ago when she appeared as a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011. She has also been spotted with her parents on overseas engagements.

Close sources reveal that the young lady has a series of resemblance to her grandmother, the Queen. First, she is studious, and just like her granny in her younger days, she is well-mannered.

Louise was reportedly born prematurely and with an eye condition that has now been treated, but that has not stopped her from being a sweetheart, one her family is proud of.