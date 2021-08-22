Cancel
Grand Island, NE

Central Platte NRD to host public hearing on levy

Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

The Central Platte Natural Resources District will host a public hearing at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, to hear public comments on the proposed fiscal 2021/2022 levy. The general operating budget approved in July will require no increase in the NRD property tax levy. General manager Lyndon Vogt said with the total requirements for the general fund and sinking fund at $24,584,382.92, the required property tax is $3,983,622.69 — a decrease of $73,396.65 from 2021.

