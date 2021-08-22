Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19.

For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.

They tested 124 adult patients with low vitamin D that was measured up to 90 days before their admission for COVID-19.

The team found that patients who were supplemented were less likely to be mechanically ventilated or to die following admission.

The researchers say it is clear that patients with low vitamin D should receive supplementation not only for bone health but also for stronger protection against severe COVID-19.

In another study from the University of Chicago, researchers found that when it comes to COVID-19, having vitamin D levels above those traditionally considered sufficient may lower the risk of infection.

They looked at data from over 3,000 patients at U Chicago Medicine who had had their vitamin D levels tested within 14 days before a COVID-19 test.

The team found that people who had lower levels of vitamin D in the body had a 2.64 times higher risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than people with higher levels of vitamin D.

This research is an expansion of an earlier study showing that a vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 ng/ml) may raise the risk of testing positive for COVID-19.

The team suggests that having vitamin D levels above those normally considered sufficient is linked to a decreased risk of testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition, a separate study recently found that over 80% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were vitamin D deficient.

In a study from the University of Bristol, scientists found why vitamin D may help combat COVID-19.

They found that vitamin D supplements (and possibly vitamins K and A ) could bind to the viral spike protein and so may reduce SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.

The research of vitamin D and COVID-19 continues, and other studies have found controversial results about vitamin D and severe COVID-19. More work is needed in the future to clarify the association.

Which vitamin D is the best for your health?

There are several types of vitamin D. The recommended form of vitamin D is vitamin D3 or cholecalciferol. This is the natural form of vitamin D that your body can make from sunlight.

A recent study suggested that that vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) works as well as vitamin D3.

Vitamin D2 and D3 differ depending on their food sources. Vitamin D3 is only found in animal-sourced foods, whereas D2 mainly comes from plant sources and fortified foods.

Scientists have found that vitamin D2 and D3 are not equal when it comes to raising your vitamin D status.

While both are effectively absorbed into the bloodstream, the liver metabolizes them differently. Vitamin D3 Is more effective at improving your vitamin D status.

Choosing vitamin D supplements for your health

If you are taking vitamin D supplements, consider choosing vitamin D3. Here are several popular vitamin D3 supplements on the market:

Vitamin D3 by Nature’s Bounty (240 soft gels)

This supplement product provides immune support and promotes healthy bones. It may assist the immune system by helping to regulate T and B-lymphocytes.

Some research indicates that vitamin D3 in liquid softgel form is more bioavailable than powdered or tablet forms.

The product helps to support teeth and bone health, provides immune support, and promotes healthy muscle function.

The Vitamin D Council recommends 5,000 IU Vitamin D daily for adults to achieve and maintain optimal levels.

These Vitamin D3 immune support and bone health supplements are gluten-free and non-GMO.

NATURELO Vitamin D 2500 IU (Plant Based from Lichen)

Most vitamin D3 supplements are made from lanolin secreted from sheepskin.

The Vegan Vitamin D3 is sustainably sourced from wild-harvested lichen with no animal byproducts of any kind.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for kids’ growing bones, teeth, brain & immune health.

This supplement product provides daily vitamin D3 gummies for kids: 20 mcg (800 IU) per gummy – 100% of the daily value of Vitamin D.

It is organic, delicious, and sugar-free.

Please remember, the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to get the vaccination. You can slow COVID-19 spread by maintaining good hygiene, having physical distancing and wearing a mask.

We have affiliate partnerships and get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.