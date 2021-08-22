Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande shares snapshots of married life with Dalton Gomez

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrtiL_0bZKcG4r00
(Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande has given fans a glimpse into her life as a newlywed with husband Dalton Gomez, four months after the couple tied the knot.

The pop star married the Los Angeles real estate agent in a secret ceremony in May in from of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California.

Grande, 28, shared a mix of photographs on her Instagram, including candid pictures of her cooking with her mother Joan, her and Gomez kissing and embracing in the kitchen, and the couple’s dogs.

One photograph showed the pair in rain ponchos and face masks, and another showed Gomez tickling one of their dogs on the tummy.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Grande wrote: “Some old some new but I love these.”

Famous friends and fans left well wishes to the couple in comments, while some complimented Grande on her culinary skills.

Nicki Minaj commented: “Sissy what u cookin? Send me.”

One fan wrote: “Our happy married queen!”, and another added: “Happiness shines on you.”

The Sweetener singer started dating Gomez in January 2020, before they spent the coronavirus lockdown together. He featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U with Justin Bieber.

A representative for the star first confirmed the couple had tied the knot, saying: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

“The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After the wedding Grande shared photos of the day on Instagram, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.

Earlier this month, Grande wished Gomez a happy 26th birthday by posting more photographs of their first few months of marriage, writing: “Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend. I love you infinitely.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cooking#Real Estate Brokerage#Snapshots#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jesy Nelson signs with Ariana Grande's record label to crack US

Jesy Nelson has signed with Ariana Grande's record label in a bid to crack America. The former Little Mix singer is set to launch her solo career with her debut single expected to be released next month and has now penned a deal with Republic Records - who work with pop stars Ariana and Taylor Swift - to push her music in the United States.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Selena Gomez Sings an Ariana Grande Track on TikTok

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted singing to a hit by Ariana Grande in a video that was posted on TikTok. The two have never been featured on a track together but this isn't the first time Grande and Gomez have shown love for one another. Last year, Grande sent over bouquets of flowers in the shape of ice cream cones after the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer dropped her single with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream."
CelebritiesPage Six

Is Ariana Grande finally releasing a beauty line?

Ariana Grande could have a venti-sized secret. Fans of the pop star, 28, recently noticed a new Instagram page and website dedicated to R.E.M. Beauty, named after Grande’s 2018 song off of her “Sweetener” album. Adding to the excitement, Grande’s mom Joan follows the Instagram page, which has yet to...
Musictalentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Coaches Share Fav Ariana Grande Songs Ahead of Premiere

The Voice coaches are sharing their appreciation for the newest addition to their panel, Ariana Grande. In a new clip, the returning coaches share their favorite songs by the pop star, and she returns the favor. The premiere of The Voice Season 21 is exactly one month away now, and...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Ariana Grande, Ben Platt + Michelle Branch!

ARIANA GRANDE RESPONDS TO SELENA GOMEZ'S TIKTOK: Ariana Grande has responded to a TikTok of Selena Gomez and her friends singing “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” On Saturday (Aug. 14th), Grande shared the clip of Gomez singing her Thank You, Next track with the caption, CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Reveals Who Her 'Biggest Competition' Is

Ariana Grande is setting her sights on Team John Legend for her first season on The Voice. The "7 rings" singer opened up about which of her fellow coaches was her "biggest competition" to E!'s Daily Pop ahead of Season 21's Sept. 20 premiere, revealing that she and the "All of Me" artist were competing for more than just the title this season.
MakeupHypebae

Ariana Grande's Makeup Line, r.e.m. Beauty, Is Arriving Soon

Shortly after dropping her “God is a Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande is diving deeper into the world of cosmetics with her very own brand, r.e.m. Beauty. Although Grande hasn’t actually confirmed that the new line is her very own, numerous hints suggest that she may be joining the footsteps of beauty gurus like Kylie Jenner and Halsey.
Musicat40.com

Ariana Grande, Young Thug & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have been listening on iHeartRadio and now, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits. iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. These superstars and their respective songs include Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Is Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty Brand? Here's What We Know

Watch: Necessary Realness: Ariana Grande Has Newlywed Bliss. Ariana Grande is a woman of many career "positions" and now she's adding one more to her growing list. From joining NBC's The Voice to starring in Netflix's upcoming Don't Look Up film, the pop star stays booked and busy. But that doesn't mean she's slowing down anytime soon, as it appears she's joining the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and many other musicians by launching her own beauty brand!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Advice Nick Jonas Has For Ariana Grande Joining The Voice

It's no secret Ariana Grande is joining 'The Voice' for Season 21, but fellow judge Nick Jonas has a tip for her. He joined judges Blake Shelton and John Legend on the August 16 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where he dished out a few words of wisdom for the singer taking his spot at the judging table. "Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game," he said. "She's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you [Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson]. She's gonna kill it. She'll be great." Hopefully Grande is taking notes!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kristin Chenoweth Gush Over Joining The Voice With Coach Ariana Grande

Watch: Ariana Grande Reveals Her BIGGEST Competition on "The Voice" E! News can exclusively announce that new The Voice coach Ariana Grande is welcoming special battle advisor Kristin Chenoweth to her team for season 21, and the two triple threat talents exclusively shared what it means to be working together during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Aug. 16.
Musiccodelist.biz

Ariana Grande announces new music via Twitter and Instagram

Just last year Ariana Grande released “Thank u, next”. The name says it all: the musician is already sharing new music. Ariana Grande has teased new music via Instagram. The singer, who only released her fifth studio album “Thank u, next” last year, doesn’t seem to hesitate for long. In the post on Instagram you can hear an excerpt with new music. The singer only writes “brb”, which means: Be right back. So she is apparently right in the middle of the creative process. You can familiarize yourself with the new material at the bottom of our page.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga + Ariana Grande!

SELENA GOMEZ DROPS '999' FRIDAY: Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Camilo will be released on Friday (Aug. 27th). The singer teased “999” on her social media Monday (Aug. 23rd) along with a presave link. LADY GAGA RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS: Lady Gaga will return to Las Vegas for a residency at...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

How 'The Voice' Coaches Actually Feel About Ariana Grande Joining The Show

Ariana Grande is about to show off her skills as a new coach on the upcoming season of The Voice and her co-stars have some thoughts. In a clip, which was shared on Monday (August 16), Kelly Clarkson hosted Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she asked Jonas if he had any tips for the pop superstar before she takes over his position on the show. "Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game, and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you, any word you say," he said with sarcasm, before Legend chimed in. "We've been feeding her lots of useful advice," he said.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Ariana Grande Is Entering the Celebrity Beauty Game

If you've ever envied Ariana Grande's impressive cat-eye, we have some good news for you. According to a new report from US Weekly, the superstar will "soon" be joining the likes of Gaga and Rihanna by launching her very own beauty brand. Not only that, but just like her incredibly successful perfume line, she seems to be naming it after one of her hit songs. And if the mysterious billboards in New York City's Times Square are any indication, the line is called r.e.m. Beauty, in reference to the Sweetener's "R.E.M."

Comments / 0

Community Policy