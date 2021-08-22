Cancel
Devin Booker Shares Picture Of Kendall Jenner Wearing Gold Medal

By Liz Wright
uncrazed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Booker has posted a rare picture of his model girlfriend Kendall Jenner on vacation to his Instagram. Devin and Kendall only made their relationship Instagram official after Valentines Day this year, but they have been linked since April 2020. Booker shared a series of images from a recent lakeside...

