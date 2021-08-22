Devin Booker Shares Picture Of Kendall Jenner Wearing Gold Medal

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gauzy maxi dresses and lingerie-inspired slips come to mind when you think of summer dresses, but lightweight fabrics aren’t your only option. Unexpected materials can add oomph to even the simplest outfits, even on the warmest days; just ask Kendall Jenner. Currently enjoying a break onboard a yacht in the Mediterranean, the modeling star updated her Instagram this afternoon with snapshots of herself in the final look of Daniel Lee’s spring 2021 collection for Bottega Veneta. Lee’s towel-knit gown in a bold shade of seagrass was delightful when worn by runway star Adwoa Aboah, but Jenner—and her dreamy backdrop—took the piece into fresh territory.
