Church in Floyd site of mostly-virtual convention

Each year, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has its annual convention of the Americas in Floyd, Texas, typically bringing 15,000-18,000 people from across North/South America and the Caribbean to the small unincorporated community.

The RCCG church is a globally fast-growing Pentecostal-based denomination that was founded in Nigeria in the 1950s, and its campus in Floyd includes an auditorium that can hold more than 20,000 people.

This year, though, due to COVID-19, the church's convention (which began Wednesday and continued through Friday) was mostly virtual, with about 5,000 of the church’s faithful traveling to Hunt County.

“We have implemented all the COVID-19 protocol this year,” said Dr. Funmi Adeyemi, one of the pastors at the church’s campus in Floyd. “People had to get their temperatures checked before entering the auditorium, we had sanitizer set up everywhere, and we all wear masks. With fewer people, we have also spaced the chairs in our building out farther from each other.”

During their convention week, the church also worked to help the health of the community by holding a health fair Friday, where free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations were provided.

While there were fewer people at this year’s convention, those who were in attendance and those watching it virtually enjoyed hearing from the church’s Worldwide General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, who came to Floyd from Nigeria for the convention.

Adeboye is a former mathematics professor who has served as the head of the church since 1981. Over the course of his 40 years of leadership, the church has grown significantly, to include branches in nearly 200 countries across the world.

In addition to the convention, the church also officially opened a new non-profit organization Thursday, called Hope For You, which is also in Floyd. Hope For You is a distribution center where those in need can receive food, household items and other necessities, or get help with disaster relief.

The new non-profit was dedicated to Adeboye Thursday when he visited the facility.

Those who would like more information about the services that Hope For You provides can visit the non-profit’s website at www.hopeforyou.org or call 903-308-6288.