Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Church in Floyd site of mostly-virtual convention

By Travis Hairgrove
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pze0T_0bZKbG2e00

Each year, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has its annual convention of the Americas in Floyd, Texas, typically bringing 15,000-18,000 people from across North/South America and the Caribbean to the small unincorporated community.

The RCCG church is a globally fast-growing Pentecostal-based denomination that was founded in Nigeria in the 1950s, and its campus in Floyd includes an auditorium that can hold more than 20,000 people.

This year, though, due to COVID-19, the church's convention (which began Wednesday and continued through Friday) was mostly virtual, with about 5,000 of the church’s faithful traveling to Hunt County.

“We have implemented all the COVID-19 protocol this year,” said Dr. Funmi Adeyemi, one of the pastors at the church’s campus in Floyd. “People had to get their temperatures checked before entering the auditorium, we had sanitizer set up everywhere, and we all wear masks. With fewer people, we have also spaced the chairs in our building out farther from each other.”

During their convention week, the church also worked to help the health of the community by holding a health fair Friday, where free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations were provided.

While there were fewer people at this year’s convention, those who were in attendance and those watching it virtually enjoyed hearing from the church’s Worldwide General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye, who came to Floyd from Nigeria for the convention.

Adeboye is a former mathematics professor who has served as the head of the church since 1981. Over the course of his 40 years of leadership, the church has grown significantly, to include branches in nearly 200 countries across the world.

In addition to the convention, the church also officially opened a new non-profit organization Thursday, called Hope For You, which is also in Floyd. Hope For You is a distribution center where those in need can receive food, household items and other necessities, or get help with disaster relief.

The new non-profit was dedicated to Adeboye Thursday when he visited the facility.

Those who would like more information about the services that Hope For You provides can visit the non-profit’s website at www.hopeforyou.org or call 903-308-6288.

Comments / 0

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
100
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#South America#Mathematics#Rccg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

These are the US service members killed in the Kabul airport attack

A terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Navy corpsman dead Thursday, injuring 20 more service members and inflicting even more carnage on Afghan civilians. The service members were holding the airport as the Biden administration rushes to evacuate...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy