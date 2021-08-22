NFHS Network More Than Triples Sports Producing Venues in 2020-21 Scholastic Year

The fifth biggest sports story at Mid-Prairie Schools last year takes us to the archery range. In only the program’s second year, the Golden Hawks are finding shooting success. The Golden Hawk Archery team sent nine athletes to the National Archery in the Schools Program Iowa State Tournament this spring. At the high school competition, Mid-Prairie was led by junior Zane Fisher with his score of 284, that included 14 tens, to finish 28th of 323 high school boys. Zoe Fisher was the top Golden Hawk girl, putting together a score of 262 with six tens, to finish 186th of 316 high school girls. Other scores for the Hawks included Camden Miller 282, Koby Karnes 258 and Kaylee Shirkey 248.