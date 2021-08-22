Cancel
NFHS Network More Than Triples Sports Producing Venues in 2020-21 Scholastic Year

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

The Leader in Streaming Live and on-Demand High School Sports Continues to Generate Millions for High School Partners. NFHS Network, the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, announced that it more than tripled its sports producing venues during the 2020-21 scholastic year. With high school sports around the country played with limited or no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools turned to NFHS Network so that parents, friends and family could still enjoy the excitement of watching their favorite prep athletes.

