Public hearing scheduled on proposed Hunt County budget

A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday on the proposed Hunt County budget, which includes the fourth straight reduction in the county’s property tax rate.

The budget will use some of the county’s fund balance to ensure that no new increase in the tax rate was needed.

The proposal also includes a significant raise for county employees, and a boost for the stipends provided to the county’s volunteer fire departments.

The public hearing on the budget is scheduled during Tuesday’s regular session, starting 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.

County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.

If approved, it would represent the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.

The budget includes a 6% across the board pay increase for county employees.

The budget also includes increases in the amount the county provides to assist its volunteer fire departments.

Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department currently receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.

Stovall met with Ballard about adding a measure to double the county’s stipend with the departments in next year’s budget, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.

Stovall said Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin and Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison have been asked to meet with representatives from each of the departments to come up with a plan for creating and submitting the reports on a regular basis.

The commissioners are scheduled to vote on adopting the tax rate and the budget on August 31. The budget and tax rate must be adopted before the start of the next fiscal year on October 1.

Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget