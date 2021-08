The Chicago Bears played their second preseason game on Saturday. Unfortunately, the second one didn’t go the same way as the first. They were blown out by the Buffalo Bills. For the Bears, it is a little bit extra painful because Mitchell Trubisky outshined Andy Dalton in every way. He is now Josh Allen’s back up there but he played for most of the game and shredded his former team. He made some nice passes and led the offense to the endzone plenty of times.