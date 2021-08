A good Saturday morning to you all! Earlier sunshine is breaking out and will be going nowhere. High pressure will take command and keep skies clear for the next few days. Highs today will be ranging in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with similar highs slated for Sunday. Not much is changing up into Monday either with mainly sunny skies and temps a degree or two hotter. Enjoy the dry conditions, but do your best to keep it cool of course. Spotty storm chances will slowly filter back in later on Tuesday, increasing a bit later into the work week.