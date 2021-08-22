Nike ACG Air Mowabb ’Twine’ Debuts on September 3rd
Nike continues to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Air Mowabb, and launching in September, we have the original ’Twine’ returning. Looking closer, this Nike Air Mowabb comes dressed in a Twine, Fusion Red, Club Gold, and Teal Charge color combination. Constructed with nubuck leather across the upper along with stretch nylon collar. Other highlights include Air Mowabb and ACG branding, a speckled midsole, and a rugged rubber outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com
