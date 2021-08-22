Nike ACG Air Mowabb ’Twine’ Debuts on September 3rd

Nike is switching the theme on the Air Max Plus. Usually, the model features gradients or bright colors. However, the next drop will have some interesting prints. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max Plus features a unique graphic on the upper, which is sure to turn some heads. Making sure the theme stands out, the lace cage overlay is translucent. A Black safari-like print appears on the leather overlays on the tongue and heel. Next, nylon covers the mudguard and plastic wraps the toe. Lastly, we have White laces and midsole while Black runs across the rubber outsole.