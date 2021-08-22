Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 ‘Summit White’ Official Images
The Nike Air Force 1 High Utility launched in 2018 and now for 2021, the brand will release a sequel, the Utility 2.0. This Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 comes dressed in a Summit White, Sail, and Black color combination. Featuring a similar build with leather on the upper along with an added strap, buckle system, and mesh tongues. The branding is toned down compared to the 2018 version which lands on the panels, heel, tongue, and insoles. Other details include suede on the overlays and a rugged rubbed outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com
