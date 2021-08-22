Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 ‘Summit White’ Official Images

Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have been blessed over the years with some pretty incredible models. When the shoe was first introduced back in 1989, it came out in four colorways including "Fire Red," "Bred," "White Cement," and "Military Blue." While most sneakerheads have various favorites, the "Military Blue" model has always remained a consistent choice for fans. Now, it would appear as though golfers will be getting this model as well thanks to the Air Jordan 4 Golf "Military Golf" that is set to release soon.