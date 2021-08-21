Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 4th place at Lamp Lighter Invitational

By Admin
salemathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabell Kulick (11) 19:19.8 1st Overall Champion Medal Winner. “What a great way to start off our competitive season with the new Lamplighter Invitational. On an extremely hot and humid day it was cool to race under the lights at 9:30 at night. Tonight was a great atmosphere. After over a year and a half hiatus of full invitational racing with fans, this made things a little more special to see my girls competing again. In this first competition we were really looking to see some grit, focus and competitiveness. We have been trying to get back to basics of discipline and hard work and these girls did not disappoint. It was great to see and hear these girls not complaining about the hot conditions but just excited about the opportunity to race again. The girls got a pretty good start and settled into their rhythm. Isabell and Elena were up in the lead pack right off the get go. The rest of the scorers were a little bit behind them. I was super proud of the way the girls competed tonight and were passing throughout the second half of the race. Ava raced terrific and showed off her hard work from this summer by earning herself a medal finishing in 20th place. Isabells race was perfect from gun to finish. She was in the lead pack for the first mile which then broke down to about 4 runners with the Brighton girl ten meters in front. Isabell kept hunting throughout and on the hill around two miles put a surge on blowing past the Brighton athlete and never looked back. From that point on to the finish, Isabell just kept creating distance between herself and the rest of the field. Tonight was a positive way to start for us, but we know we have plenty of work to do if we are going to make it back to the State Finals as a team.”

salemathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Mile#Dexter#Race#Brighton#Varsity Cross Country#Lamplighter#Ford Field#3rd Canton#The State Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennismedinaathletics.com

Girls Varsity Tennis finishes 7th place at Medina Doubles Tournament

The varsity girls tennis team finished in 7th Place at the Medina Doubles Tournament on Saturday. The Bees were led by a 3rd place finish from the 2nd doubles team of Eve Chester and Megan Nuske. Teammates Ella Anderson and Sophia Kichurchak finished in 4th place at 4th doubles.
Golfmedinaathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf finishes 1st place at GCC Tournament at Grey Hawk

The varsity boys golf team finished in 1st Place at the opening Greater Cleveland Conference Tournament of the season on Thursday. Zach Parker paced the Bees with a 75, while Nic Fartelly (78) and Tim Caspio (79) were huge contributors. Medina takes the early lead for the league title but...
Winchester, INWinchester News Gazette

Bears Sweep Meister Family Cross Country Invite

For the first time in school history Monroe Central won both girls’ and boys’ high school as well as junior high races at Saturday’s Meister Family Memorial Run. The Bears have hosted this invitational (originally named The Brian Meister Memorial Run) since 2012, and only one other school, Pendleton Heights in 2013 and 2014, has won all four races.
Educationnorthfieldathletics.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country repeats with 1st place at Wabash County Cross Country Championships

Manchester High School hosted the Wabash County Cross Country Championships tonight in perfect weather conditions for a meet. The Most Awesome, Lady Norse, repeated as County Champions for the 2nd year in a row. In a very close race, barely edging Wabash, the Lady Norse pulled out the win by 2 points. Laney Haupert was the overall individual champion and Kaleigh Rice was 2nd overall finishing 1 second behind Haupert. Both earned All County honors for the 2nd year in a row. Teagan Baer finished 10th, Ali Copeland was 19th and Amarah Bowers finished 34th to round out the scoring. What makes this 2nd consecutive championship exciting is all 5 of these girls will return to run again next year. It will be a very exciting year to see how much hardware this team brings home throughout the season. Congratulations and keep working hard!
Canton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Gold Golf Team finished in 18th place at 2021 Midwest Classic Golf Tournament

On Saturday, August 14th, The Girls JV Gold Golf Team competed in the last star studded 2021 Midwest Classic Golf Tournament at Skyland Pines Golf Club in Canton. The team shot 442 which was good for 18th place out of 21 teams. Junior Liz White (102), Sophomore Malia Weatherbie (108), Sophomore Mia Whitt (109), and Junior Makena Shroka (113) completed the scorecard.
Sportsrensselaercentral.com

Girls Cross Country Team Competes at the North White Invite.

Senior Amzie Maienbrook led the lady Bombers at the North White Invite last Saturday. Amzie was the race runner-up. Amzie covered the course in a time of 20:27. She was followed by. Audrey Davisson in 8th. Elizabeth Knoth 9th. Annalise Yeager 12th. Gracie Castle 28th. Liberty Bate 35th. Anna Black...
Golfsalemathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf at Sentech Services Girls Golf Tournament

On Monday, August 23rd, 2021 the Salem Girls Golf team competed in the Sentech Services Girls Golf Tournament at Kensington Metropark Golf Course. The team was lead by Senior, Cora Walesch, with a 101. The team scored a 461 to place 19th at the event. Salem Scores:. Cora Walesch –...
Sportsrichmondreddevils.com

Boys and Girls Cross Country Each Take Fourth at Hare & Hounds Invitational

The Red Devil cross country team made its 2021 debut at the Hare & Hounds Invitational, the team’s only official home meet of the season. The girls team made a strong showing, with gutsy performances from multiple runners taking them to a fourth-place team finish. The top Richmond performance of the day came from Savanna Blair with a fourth-place individual finish of 21:49.4. She was followed by fellow ribbon-winners Keena Barker in 13th with a time of 23:09.0 and Lizzy Graham in 17th with a time of 23:33.5. The rest of the varsity runners finished in short succession, with Gracie Thalls in 26th with a time of 25:28.6, Allison Stout in 29th with a time of 25:51.0, Lydia Casiano in 31st with a time of 26:17.2, Katy Peacock in 35th with a time of 26:38.4, Alex Parker in 36th with a time of 26:47.9, and Olivia Bailey in 38th with a time of 26:56.6 in a field of 56 runners.
Golflebanonathletics.com

Girls Golf Places 1st at Webo Invite

Lady Tigers place first at the Webo Invite at Cool Lake! They battled in the heat against 17 other teams and came out on top with a score of 322. Emma Hornbecker shot her personal best of the season. Anna Robbins chipped in for a birdie today out on the course. Overall, the ladies were very consistent and focused throughout the day.
Tennishollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Tennis finishes 1st place at Holland Quad #1

The Holland High varsity tennis team hosted their first quad of the season on Thursday. The Dutch had a strong day, taking home the team trophy with 21 points. Coopersville (16), Wayland (11), and Greenville (0) finished in places 2-4 respectively. Sean Ruhf (1 singles), James Baer (4 singles), Elliot Wehrmeyer & Sam Payne (1 doubles), Emmett Book & Andrew Lubbers (2 doubles), and Tennessee Miller & Oscar Miller (3 doubles) all went 3-0 on the day to win their individual flights. Cristian Castro-Gonzalez (2 singles), Aiden Sin (3 singles) and Graham VanFaasen & Connor Huizinga (4 doubles) all were flight runner-ups. Blaine Witters and Willem Evenson also won their match at #5 doubles. “We had a strong performance today, which is always great early on in the season,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “There is a lot we can improve on, but we’re excited to start the season off with a trophy.” Holland will host Hamilton on Monday for a 4pm match.
Sportsamherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country Strides To Success At OHSAA Preview

The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a great showing at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational in Obetz, Ohio. The varsity team placed 12th out of 43 teams. In the lead was Sophomore Ty Perez, who finished with a time of 16:29.3 and placed 9th out of 375 runners. Fellow Sophomore teammate Luke Bowlsby was right behind him with a time of 16:34.3 and an 11th place finish. Senior captain Sebastian Pecora was up next for the Comets with a time of 17:40.5 and a 54th place finish. The fourth runner for the Comets was Sophomore Henry Isaacs, who crossed the line in 18:31.6 in 133rd place. Up next was Junior Rayan Zaidi, who ran a 19:03.1 and placed 176th. Rounding out the 6th and 7th place finishes for the Comets was Nicholas Glan, 19:22.5(207th) and Ryan Szczepanik, 19:52.7(232).
Victoria Advocate

Yoakum Cross Country Invitational Results

Area teams competed in the Yoakum Cross Country Invitational Saturday. Victoria East’s Isabella Roth won the girls 2400-meter run with a time of nine minutes, 24.27 seconds. Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus won the boys 3600-meter run in 12:10.89. East Bernard won the girls team title with 59 points. Industrial was...
Lakeside, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Bulldogs cross country boys and girls place seventh in Vaquero Stampede season opener

Ramona High cross country boys and girls both placed seventh among Division 1 schools in the junior/senior competition at the Aug. 21 Vaquero Stampede in Lakeside. The event, which begins Ramona’s season, has junior/senior races for both boys and girls and freshman/sophomore races for boys and girls. It has two divisions, with Ramona in the larger one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy