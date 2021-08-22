4 Nissan Vehicles Achieve Best-in-Class Rankings in the 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

The Nissan Z, first known as the Datsun Z in the form of the 240Z when it first reached our American shores in 1969, just over 50 years ago, has always been the working person’s sports car that set in motion many competitors to create innovative sports cars. Having a long lineage and only a few short hiatuses, the new Nissan Z is back featuring the brand’s 3.0-liter 400-horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque twin-turbo V6 engine. Not only does the new 2023 Z get a twin-turbo V6 that’s also found in the Infiniti Q60 and Q50 Red Sport 400 vehicles, but the new Z gets a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, which is something that will be respected in the enthusiast community for an “affordable” sports car.