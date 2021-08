UPDATED: After targeting ITN’s London offices, anti-vaccination protesters moved on to Google’s U.K. headquarters. “They are not giving you the right information,” the protestors chanted. 🚨 | NEW: Anti covid vaccine protesters are now trying to get in to the Google Headquarters pic.twitter.com/3xnZ9QA3Fk — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 23, 2021 Anti vaccination protestors previously stormed the offices of U.K. production company ITN on Monday and hurled abuse at presenter Jon Snow, causing the police to step in. ITN hosts Channel 4 news and ITV news. More than 100 protestors gathered at ITN’s London offices and badgered respected Channel 4 presenter Snow, who is stepping...