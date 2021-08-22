Estate Planning: TOD deed refresher

Right or left? Time to Sell? Time to buy? Stop or Go? So many decisions!. “Forget it, I am just going to wait and not do anything right now!”. Several years ago, I was working with a farm family in southern Iowa. They were clearly in need of some estate and financial planning. As we were going through their plan, they recognized the issues and acknowledged that they should do something. There was a significant difference between what their current plan would do and what they said they wanted their plan to do. They had both tax and continuation issues that they said concerned them greatly. I laid out several options for solving those problems and they agreed to the changes. At the conclusion of that appointment, we developed an action plan of the most concerning issues.