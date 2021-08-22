Estate Planning: TOD deed refresher
I was in the Lake County Recorder’s Office this week. I record a lot of deeds so I’m kind of a regular. On this week’s visit one of the nice folks behind the counter asked me if I was the guy who wrote the column in Sunday’s paper. When I answered yes, she told me that I should write about Transfer on Death Deeds (TOD Deeds). I’m not sure what prompted her request, but I’m guessing that it has something to do with people not understanding TOD Deeds and how they are created. In either case, this column is for you, Rosalinda.www.nwitimes.com
